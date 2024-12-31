NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Historic Performance In Nuggets-Jazz Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Nuggets won by a score of 132-121 to improve to 18-13 in 31 games.
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 16 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and four steals while shooting 7/7 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK'S PERFECT NIGHT:
16p, 10r, 10a, 4s, 0 turnovers
7-7 shooting, 2-2 from the line
He joins Domantas Sabonis as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double with no turnovers while shooting 100 FG% and 100 FT%."
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@jbondwagon: "Trip doub. 100% FG. 100% FT. 0 turnoversz 4 stls. 101.5% TS.
BRODIE WITH A PERFECT GAME?! We’re sorry for all the Brodie slander"
@GGMON99: "I love how Westbrook never lost his cool, never fed into the media, and worked his way back to being a major factor on a team that needed him!!!! Never doubted Brodie, always spoke highly when they spoke down on him💯 "
@KYCE309: "That’s how u hoop Westbrook 💪🏾 "
@Deelak14: "Russ Westbrook on the Nuggets is seriously the best value for money contract in the nba. Its almost like those years in the 90s where Scottie Pippen was criminally underpaid."
@pattherogue: "The zero turnovers tonight really shows how much Russ has evolved his game - watching him play with this kind of controlled aggression is absolutely insane."
@TenaSwavey: "Nothing I want more than to see Russell Westbrook win a championship"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Colorado.