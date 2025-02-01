Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Injury News In Nuggets-76ers Game

Russell Westbrook left Friday's game with an injury.

Ben Stinar

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

During the second half, Russell Westbrook left the game with an injury.

Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update: Russell Westbrook is questionable to return with left hamstring tightness."

The Nuggets then announced that the 2017 MVP would not return.

He finished with four points, seven assists and two steals while shooting 2/3 from the field in 25 minutes.

Via The Denver Nuggets: "Update: Russell will not return to the game."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@RussFcb: "Dealing with a hamstring all game makes sense"

@DavidCthrough: "It sucks but silver lining is it gets him out of the game. He has been horrible tonight"

@CyntWhite: "💔🙏 Take care of you Westbrook"

@Iamorimutd: "Westbrook was nursing an injury the whole game hence he wasn't his normal aggressive self. It makes sense why he wasn't jumping much whether that was shooting or rebounding"

@KingOLandBaby: "Ok Westbrook is hurt, explains why he had a off game, hope he’s good"

Westbrook came into the night with averages of 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 47 games.

The Nuggets beat the 76ers by a score of 137-134.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games.

Following the 76ers, the Nuggets will now visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in North Carolina.

Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first with the Nuggets).

He has also spent time with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Clippers and Lakers.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

