NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post Amid Free Agency
Russell Westbrook spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Denver Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP finished the year with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
This summer, Westbrook became a free agent.
On Saturday, Westbrook made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "🍓.."
Many fans left comments on his post.
@willsportz: "Please go back to Denver fam"
@ball44tv: "Hey brodie can you wake up and let us know your next team?"
@andrewoko23: "What team am I supporting next season bro"
@josecuevro_: "Do not go to the kings please"
@domo_the_og: "Comeback to clippers !"
@dyeir: "resign with denver bro do not go to sacramento"
@tonybeenloyal: "We love you Russ, wherever you go, just sad you didn’t win our first with us 😢"
The Nuggets finished the 2024-25 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Via Real Sports (on March 5): "Russell Westbrook as a starter this season:
14.5 PPG
6.0 RPG
6.9 APG
52.5% FG
20-9 W/L"
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 17 years in the NBA.