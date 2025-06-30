Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook New York Knicks Speculation

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Knicks have an interest in Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook is no longer in his prime when he was the 2017 MVP.

That said, the future Hall of Famer is still a very productive guard who finished last season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field.

He will now be a free agent after his one season with the Denver Nuggets.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the New York Knicks are a team with an interest in Westbrook.

Via Stein: "Russell Westbrook has emerged as a potential free agent target for the Knicks and Al Horford is a top target for Golden State, league sources tell @JakeLFischer and me."

Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.

@KnicksMemes: "Excuse me"

@brramirez_: "The thought of collapsing in the playoffs and thinking Russell Westbrook is the solution"

@LeeMeAlone0: "Russ over cam Payne is the biggest upgrade"

@David_Imondi: "Russell Westbrook at this point in his career, with him understanding his role and who he is, would be a great fit off the bench with Deuce and Josh Hart. Still need shooting though."

Russell Westbrook
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) hug after their game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

@meganvictoria77: "Westbrook in New York would be pure chaos — but the entertaining kind.

Madison Square Garden thrives on energy, and say what you want, Russ brings it every night. If the Knicks are serious about adding a vet guard with fire and fearlessness, there aren’t many who match his intensity. Just don’t expect him to quietly take a back seat — that’s never been his game."

@FeelLikeOBK: "Knicks don’t do it pls"

@BolWrld: "He’s coming back to Denver we’re the only fans who respected him"

Westbrook has also spent time with the Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Wizards and Thunder.

