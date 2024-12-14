Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 24 minutes against the Clippers.

Ben Stinar

Dec 1, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets played the LA Clippers (at home in Colorado).

The Nuggets won by a score of 120-98 to improve to 13-10 in their first 23 games of the season.

Russell Westbrook finished with five points, one rebound, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/9 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@EthicalHoopz: "Russell Westbrook plays every game like it’s his last, and I absolutely love it"

@RussFcb: "Westbrook clamp defence had Jokic sitting all of the 4th quarter, I can't believe it"

@jokergotgame: "westbrook defense keeping Jokic rested since we didnt blow any leads love to see it"

@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is a team high +21, but they'll ignore it tonight.

No one should be using single game +- game to game, but I'm just pointing it out."

@blondeLewan: "Jokic didn’t play a single min in the 4th. Thank you Westbrook, Watson, strawther and de’andre"

@ginoliciousboss: "Russell Westbrook just talked to the bench while on a fast break 😂 "

@HPbasketball: "Russ is going to have to do it the entire season and/or into the playoffs, but he really has been good for Denver in defense, energy and playmaking. Steal and great pass to Strawther for a dunk.

Westbrook is 1-of-9 and a +19."

The Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings in California.

Westbrook is in his first year with the franchise.

