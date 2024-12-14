NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets played the LA Clippers (at home in Colorado).
The Nuggets won by a score of 120-98 to improve to 13-10 in their first 23 games of the season.
Russell Westbrook finished with five points, one rebound, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/9 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@EthicalHoopz: "Russell Westbrook plays every game like it’s his last, and I absolutely love it"
@RussFcb: "Westbrook clamp defence had Jokic sitting all of the 4th quarter, I can't believe it"
@jokergotgame: "westbrook defense keeping Jokic rested since we didnt blow any leads love to see it"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is a team high +21, but they'll ignore it tonight.
No one should be using single game +- game to game, but I'm just pointing it out."
@blondeLewan: "Jokic didn’t play a single min in the 4th. Thank you Westbrook, Watson, strawther and de’andre"
@ginoliciousboss: "Russell Westbrook just talked to the bench while on a fast break 😂 "
@HPbasketball: "Russ is going to have to do it the entire season and/or into the playoffs, but he really has been good for Denver in defense, energy and playmaking. Steal and great pass to Strawther for a dunk.
Westbrook is 1-of-9 and a +19."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings in California.
Westbrook is in his first year with the franchise.