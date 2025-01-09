NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the LA Clippers in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 126-103 to improve to 21-15 in their first 36 games.
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/16 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@CDan7el: "Russell Westbrook as a starter this season :
14.3 PTS
6.4 REB
8.2 AST
2.1STL
53.5 % FG
+77
Nuggets are 11-4 with Russ as a starter this season"
@foreverhappy883: "Who was that writer again who said the Nuggets should cut Russ Westbrook and he should then proceed to retire? You gotta call these dudes out for asinine takes. Russ still better than 90 percent of players."
@balldontstop: "Russell Westbrook could have averaged 22/8/8 all these years. He just lost his green light due to bad fit and narratives. Getting some of it back now in a winning situation."
@Saheem23_: "Why does Russell Westbrook play so good against his former teams ?"
@Trill__Parcells: "I really don’t know where this team would be without Russell Westbrook"
@CantStopDaRayne: "How is it that Westbrook can play significant minutes with the Nuggets and not hurt the team, but he got blamed for the Lakers 2022 season."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets.
Westbrook is in his first season with the franchise.