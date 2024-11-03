NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Jazz-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Utah Jazz in Colorado.
Without Jamal Murray, they were still able to win by a score of 129-103 to improve to 3-3 in their first six games.
Russell Westbrook, who started in place of Murray, finished with five points, three rebounds, seven assists and five steals while shooting 2/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@vinmelski: "It hurts my entire soul to see Russell Westbrook go down like this 😞😞"
Matt Brooks: "Russell Westbrook's defense has been fantastic in this back-to-back"
Andy Bailey: "Russell Westbrook's effort on rebounds is genuinely amazing for a guard."
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook just stopped a 3 on 1 break defensively. 1st team all defense."
@K_Earls32: "Daily reminder that Russell Westbrook stinks."
@IChickman: "I love Russ, and am so glad he’s a Nugget don’t get me wrong…but if I open up ESPN and see “Russell Westbrook turnover” one more time…"
@CalebCultist: "Can someone remind me why Russell Westbrook is still employed in the nba? He’s genuinely so garbage"
StatMuse: "Westbrook shooting this season:
2-11
1-8
5-12
3-7
0-8
2-10
The lowest FG% in the NBA (min. 50 FGA)."
@southstands303: "Russell Westbrook does a number of things well. Making the basketball go through the basketball hoop is not one of them."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they remain at home to host the Toronto Raptors in Denver.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first playing for Denver).