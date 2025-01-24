NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Kings-Nuggets Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Sacramento Kings (at home) in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 132-123 to improve to 28-16 in their first 44 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@twelfthatsix: "If Jokic had Russell Westbrook last season, the Denver Nuggets would've made it to the NBA Finals. This is not an opinion but a fact."
@BeezyBasketball: "Russ just got a steal and airballed a 3 this might be the Russell Westbrook experience they’re talking about"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook at halftime against the Kings:
14 Points
5/6 FG (83.3%)
2/2 3PT (100%)
4 Rebounds
2 Assists
81 TS%
+/- +12
All in 15 minutes
They wrote Russ off but he didn’t write back"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook tonight vs Kings.
He is now 18-5 as a starter with the Denver Nuggets."
Andy Bailey: "The Nuggets are +21.4 points per 100 possessions when Nikola Jokić, Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook are all on the floor."
@YY__Storm: "I am so happy for Russell Westbrook man, even though he is with the opps. He is happy and playing nice again"
@CoachAhmadPSU: "Russell Westbrook is Top 5 Point Guards of All-Time & It’s not debatable."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.