NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Knicks-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the New York Knicks in Colorado.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 145-118 to fall to 9-7 in their first 16 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
StatMuse: "Russell Westbrook in the fourth quarter:
24 PTS
8-11 FG
3-4 3P
His most points in a single quarter in his career."
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook's's defense, I believe, is greatly needed in more minutes by the Nuggets. Also, his passing ability.
I believe Russell Westbrook is the best defender on the Nuggets behind only Aaron Gordon, who is currently injured. I'm talking about all aspects of defense."
@SkyForcein4: "Westbrook singlehandedly trying to drag to nuggets back into this game"
@teddygreeniii: "Westbrook athleticism gotta be top 2 percentile for humans. Counting longevity."
@TownsMuse: "Westbrook is a hilarious player man hes going 110% while down 30"
@ZekeNYKnicks: "Wow, Russell Westbrook still has that burst of speed in transition."
@MilesDoesntCare: "Russell Westbrook is putting on a clinic right now"
@JSG206: "We picked this dude Westbrook up for the vet min lol he has been an absolutely monster for us"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first playing for the Nuggets).