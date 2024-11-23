NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 123-120.
Russell Westbrook finished with 16 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals while shooting 5/13 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@Beastbr00k0: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK AND NIKOLA JOKIC MIGHT BE THE BEST DUO IN THE LEAGUE 🥶🔥🔥"
@JeffJSays: "Russell Westbrook is overhated. He’s one of the best Pgs to ever do it and is fitting in well with the Nuggets. He can still be productive in his bench role and Brodie’s showing it tonight."
@TheWestWolfPod: "Y'all know this play by Russell Westbrook was NUTZ, right!?!?"
@SwipaCam: "Russell Westbrook's grade might not reflect it but he's been one of the best guard defenders in the league this season. CONSTANTLY putting his hands on the ball and in passing lanes."
@graceofthecurls: "I understand all of the Westbrook stans now. He’s been a Nugget for 13 games and I would already run through a wall for him"
@TheWestbrookEra: "Most athletic player of all time I don’t care what people think"
Sam Quinn: "I swear every Nuggets game I watch hinges on Russell Westbrook in some significant way. Either he shoots 20% and has a bunch of bad turnovers or he’s awesome and single-handedly keeps Denver alive during the bench minutes. There is no in-between whatsoever."
@Three_Cone: "PUT RUSSELL WESTBROOK IN THE THREE POINT CONTEST 🗣️"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
They are 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.