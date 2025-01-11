NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nets-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Brooklyn Nets in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 124-105 to improve to 22-15 in 37 games.
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 25 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@FeelLikeGhetti: "Yall aren’t ready for the conversations im ready to have about 24-25 Russell Westbrook"
@JosieRobiSports: "Westbrook's resurgence isn't just nostalgia. His renewed focus on playmaking and efficient scoring proves he's adapted, not just reliving the past. A valuable lesson: evolution, not regression, is the key to longevity."
@krisxgotti: "Russell Westbrook need to get more aggressive .."
@WestbrookIsland: "Russ could EASILY average 20-9-8 if given the opportunity. Bro is still him"
@SashaKenigsberg: "I love that Westbrook found a place where he can still shine. Absolutely insane that Lakers and Clippers didn’t find use for a talent like his even at 36 years old"
@den_shorts: "Running out of good things to say about Russel Westbrook. My goodness he is a perfect fit on this team."
@BBarker_7: "Westbrook and Jokic are a great combination! Could both get close to triple doubles on a nightly basis"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday when they remain in Denver to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
They have gone 12-7 in the 19 games they have played at home.
Westbrook is in his first year playing for the franchise.