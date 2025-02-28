NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 121-112.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with ten points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestbrookEra: "Nuggets are clearly at their best with #4 starting. End this Braun gimmick."
@4evr_gifted: "Westbrook shot nuggets out the game low key"
@NikolaNuggets: "Nuggets Nation, we need to start Russell Westbrook. Jokic enjoys basketball more when he's playing with Russ."
@CmonNowStephon: "Im not gonna lie to you i love Westbrook but since he’s come back he’s kinda playing like beginning of the year Russ"
@crnisinliha: "This probable loss is on the starters, but Westbrook and Strawther's play is subpar."
@Cj_Frazier_5280: "If our offense consists of Westbrook 3s we’re doomed. What is going on man … sigh"
@Beastbr00k0: "Nuggets down 18-11 against the Bucks when Russ checked in. All tied up after 6 Russ minutes:
8 PTS
75% FG
2 REB
2 AST
+/- +7
Westbrook gotta start for this Nuggets team. Every stat available is showing that they are a better team with Russ starting."
@You_Better_Yell: "I see Russel Westbrook is still Mr. Brick city."
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 38-21 in 59 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.