NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Bucks Game

Nuggets down 18-11 against the Bucks when Russ checked in. All tied up after 6 Russ minutes:



8 PTS

75% FG

2 REB

2 AST

+/- +7



Westbrook gotta start for this Nuggets team. Every stat available is showing that they are a better team with Russ starting. pic.twitter.com/ZbvIFDrZZj