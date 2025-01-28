NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 129-121 to fall 28-18 in their first 46 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/10 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook and Jokic on the floor together is a beauty to watch. Such cerebral players who are such gifted passers."
@ADxSZN: "1ST TEAM ALL DEFENSE RUSSELL WESTBROOK NON NEGOTIABLE"
@TheWestbrookEra: "Put a hand up Russ cmon man you know LaVine got range"
Brendan Vogt: "At the beginning of the season it was hard to believe Westbrook was a Nugget.
Now it’s hard to believe he ever wasn’t."
@TheDonSzechuan: "Russell Westbrook don’t grab rebounds now? Ok"
@vahlamorgulis: "I vaguely recall KOC saying how Wrstbrook should do more off-ball cutting as he was leaving OKC for his next stops.
Westbrook moving off-ball like this is a big unlock."
@NoHablaBS_: "So Russell Westbrook couldn't get 4 rebounds tonight 😒"
@vicalmadroq: "Geez Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook passing clinic on point"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
They are 14-10 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Denver.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first with the Nuggets).