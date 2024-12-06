NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Cavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
They lost by a score of 125-109 to fall to 11-9 in their first 20 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with ten points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@luke_kurtz1: "Westbrook playing 15 minutes and playing 6 in the second half is bad coaching by Malone. Let him play 20+ and run with the starters, you’ll never win limiting his role like this."
@Spe81558890Lyle: "I was overly optimistic I guess about Westbrook in Denver. He’s not getting enough minutes to be fully productive. Same old song. Nobody lets one of the great point guards play his position. #Nuggets"
@joe_joe133: "Westbrook needs to retire"
@blondeLewan: "Westbrook as too stop forcing this short passes to jokic in the paint man"
@MPJclears: "This game has been 100% on our guards. Westbrook, Jamal, and strawther have all been absolutely terrible on both sides"
@MattBrooksNBA: "This pass from Russell Westbrook. Wow."
@Hedonist04: "The effort level day in day out and fitness of westbrook is admirable."
@NBABlackburn: "I need to make this absolutely crystal clear:
There are not enough playable players on the Nuggets bench right now, and the reality is that outside of Russell Westbrook, the Nuggets offseason additions have done absolutely nothing.
There is not enough talent."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Washington Wizards.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.
In addition to Denver, he has also spent time with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers.