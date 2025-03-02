NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets played the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts).
The Nuggets lost by a score of 110-103.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 12 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook's hustle is unmatched!"
@FeelLikeDrew: "Westbrook is so useless, can’t spot up, can’t even stand in the dunkers spot because has butter fingers for hands 😭😭😭😭😭"
@QB2Good: "Nuggets got too many players that can’t defend or shoot…Westbrook air balling 3s in the clutch gon be hard to win"
@DOC323123: "Westbrook played a lot better in the 2nd half but his first quarter put em in a hole and even in the 2nd a lot of plays ended with him having to be the play finisher And he failed
Eotd he’s Malone’s 6th guy And that’ll be the death nail in the playoffs"
@ooglymoogleey: "Nuggets lost because of Westbrook 🤣🤣"
@kateeee85: "Russell Westbrook needs to take his spot on the bench and stay there"
Tim Bontemps: "Final: Celtics 110, Nuggets 103
Boston snaps a two-game skid behind 22 points from Jaylen Brown and a terrific 17 points and 8 boards from Al Horford.
Jamal Murray had 26-6-7 and Christian Braun had 24 for Denver, though he and Russell Westbrook combined to go 4-16 from 3."
Jake Shapiro: "You can not close an NBA game in 2025 with Russell Westbrook. Can’t do it!"
@AndyHutchins: "Russell Westbrook and Al Horford played against each other in the 2007 Final Four and are playing against each other in an NBA game in 2025."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Sacramento Kings.