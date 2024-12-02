NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 126-122 in California.
Russell Westbrook finished his night with nine points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@daynight1997: "westbrook 3-11 smh"
@saabnation23: "I have a serious question. Does Russell Westbrook actually try to lose on purpose or is he really this bad? 3-11. 2 missed free throws in a row. 2 shooting fouls in crunch time. Has cost the nuggets like 15 points just in the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter."
@MB_1139: "Malone overplaying Westbrook for no reason"
@PaulaBaddyosa: "Russell Westbrook has been in the NBA for 17+ years now. And despite 17+ years of evidence this man still somehow believes he can shoot a basketball. I wish I lived life with his level of delusion."
@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ destroyed his 3PT% in 2 games congrats bro"
@SnottieDrippen: "Westbrook and his free throws are one of the more fascinating stories ever in the NBA to me.
The man was an 82% free throw shooter for his first nine seasons, 668 games.
He has been a 69% free throw shooter in the 8 seasons since, he shot 65.6% twice."
Justin Russo: "Russell Westbrook has gifted everyone at Intuit Dome with a free Chick-fil-A sandwich after missing two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter. Arena went ballistic."
Dime Dropper: "Russell Westbrook tribute video & reception from THE WALL"
Jackson Lloyd: "We see the value of Russell Westbrook on interior passes
Whether it's a post-entry or a feed to a cutter
Often w/ Nikola Jokic, this time w/ Aaron Gordon"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Denver.