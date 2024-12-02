Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Clippers Game

Russell Westbrook played 25 minutes against the Clippers.

Oct 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena.
Oct 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 126-122 in California.

Russell Westbrook finished his night with nine points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.

Many people reacted to his performance.

@daynight1997: "westbrook 3-11 smh"

@saabnation23: "I have a serious question. Does Russell Westbrook actually try to lose on purpose or is he really this bad? 3-11. 2 missed free throws in a row. 2 shooting fouls in crunch time. Has cost the nuggets like 15 points just in the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter."

@MB_1139: "Malone overplaying Westbrook for no reason"

@PaulaBaddyosa: "Russell Westbrook has been in the NBA for 17+ years now. And despite 17+ years of evidence this man still somehow believes he can shoot a basketball. I wish I lived life with his level of delusion."

@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ destroyed his 3PT% in 2 games congrats bro"

@SnottieDrippen: "Westbrook and his free throws are one of the more fascinating stories ever in the NBA to me.

The man was an 82% free throw shooter for his first nine seasons, 668 games.

He has been a 69% free throw shooter in the 8 seasons since, he shot 65.6% twice."

Justin Russo: "Russell Westbrook has gifted everyone at Intuit Dome with a free Chick-fil-A sandwich after missing two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter. Arena went ballistic."

Dime Dropper: "Russell Westbrook tribute video & reception from THE WALL"

Jackson Lloyd: "We see the value of Russell Westbrook on interior passes

Whether it's a post-entry or a feed to a cutter

Often w/ Nikola Jokic, this time w/ Aaron Gordon"

The Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Denver.

