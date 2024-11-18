NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Grizzlies Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 105-90 to fall to 7-5 in their first 12 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/10 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Many people on social media reacted to his performance.
Matt Brooks: "Great first quarter stint from Russell Westbrook. Generated a ton of threes and had some really aggressive drives to the rim"
@GivensOnTheCall: "Sad Jamal Murray starts over Russell Westbrook."
Tony Jones: "If Jokic is out on Tuesday in Memphis, I would put Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup.....Denver needs another ball handler and needs to free Murray up to score"
@Sharquille6413: "Westbrook > Murray. I said what I said"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Westbrook is the last player to come off the bench. At that point, the bench is fully on the court. What his -16 means is that the bench LINEUP does not work as a team. Yet it keeps getting put out there. Especially over the 1st 11.5 games.
Thanks for joining my Ted talk."
@JacobRoggero: "Booth bringing Westbrook onto this team was basically just punting the playoffs. He's been a negative in wins and losses, he's a -8.8 off the bench, he's not helping Denver win games, but because he tries he'll never be benched."
@EricTweetsNBA: "Ja Morant x Russell Westbrook"
The Nuggets will play the Grizzlies (again) on Tuesday evening in Memphis.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Westbrook is in his first year with the franchise.