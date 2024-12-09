Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Hawks Game

Russell Westbrook played 31 minutes against the Hawks.

Dec 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fight for the ball during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fight for the ball during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets crushed the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 141-111 in Georgia.

Russell Westbrook finished his night with nine points, one rebound, 11 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/6 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to Westbrook's performance on social media.

@kid_odjo: "I know yall hate Westbrook but if they didn’t have him and Murray still missed this much time without a backup pg to even feed Jokic the ball the nuggets would be in so much trouble, that was a great pickup"

@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook has locked up Trae Young all game 🔒

Trae has 3 points in 28 minutes. Russ all defensive team this season? 👀"

@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is 4-1 as a starter.

Russell Westbrook 1st Team All Defense!!!"

@RyanYoung0232: "THE NUGGETS ARE 5-0 WITH RUSSELL WESTBROOK STARTING"

@LawSzn: "Russell Westbrook

10 assists

I don't want to see Jamal Murray starting ahead of him again!!!!"

Harrison Wind: "The Russell Westbrook-Nikola Jokic connection has been awesome to watch. They have great synergy -- and Westbrook, who's still a great passer, is always looking to feed the big man. He gift wraps Jokic easy baskets every game. Just throwing him cheeseburgers. Free cheeseburgers."

@russwestfacts: "Russ trolling hawks fans telling him to sit down😂"

@MattBrooksNBA: "Russell Westbrook has 10 assists and that honestly undersells how good of a passing game he's had"

With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 12-10 in 22 games.

They will resume action on Friday evening when they host the Clippers.

