NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Hawks Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets crushed the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 141-111 in Georgia.
Russell Westbrook finished his night with nine points, one rebound, 11 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/6 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to Westbrook's performance on social media.
@kid_odjo: "I know yall hate Westbrook but if they didn’t have him and Murray still missed this much time without a backup pg to even feed Jokic the ball the nuggets would be in so much trouble, that was a great pickup"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook has locked up Trae Young all game 🔒
Trae has 3 points in 28 minutes. Russ all defensive team this season? 👀"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is 4-1 as a starter.
Russell Westbrook 1st Team All Defense!!!"
@RyanYoung0232: "THE NUGGETS ARE 5-0 WITH RUSSELL WESTBROOK STARTING"
@LawSzn: "Russell Westbrook
10 assists
I don't want to see Jamal Murray starting ahead of him again!!!!"
Harrison Wind: "The Russell Westbrook-Nikola Jokic connection has been awesome to watch. They have great synergy -- and Westbrook, who's still a great passer, is always looking to feed the big man. He gift wraps Jokic easy baskets every game. Just throwing him cheeseburgers. Free cheeseburgers."
@russwestfacts: "Russ trolling hawks fans telling him to sit down😂"
@MattBrooksNBA: "Russell Westbrook has 10 assists and that honestly undersells how good of a passing game he's had"
With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 12-10 in 22 games.
They will resume action on Friday evening when they host the Clippers.