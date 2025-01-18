NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Heat Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Miami Heat (in Florida).
The Nuggets won by a score of 133-113 to improve to 25-16 in 41 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 11 points and seven assists while shooting 4/7 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@KingOLandBaby: "Westbrook passing is so clean"
@TheWestbrookEra: "Heat commentators appreciate Russ’s career so much they keep calling him one of the best players ever. I love this broadcast."
@B_Willz14: "The Heat trail by 11 after coach Spoelstra had to call his second timeout of the first quarter.
Russell Westbrook has been able to get whatever he wants on Miami's defense shooting 3-of-5 with eight points. I expect the Heat to switch to zone soon."
@magno_jez12: "Denver is rolling. Looks like Russell Westbrook found his home there as he's playing well at the moment. Miami is just too chaotic at this time. Too many issues in the organization."
@SebaroniTweets: "Getting cooked by Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan in 2025 oh my stars"
@SwipaCam: "Russell Westbrook is only allowing 0.57 PPP as a post defender 2nd on the team behind Aaron Gordon (0.40)."
Matt Brooks: "You've gotta love Russell Westbrook's entry passes"
Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook tonight:
He’s 15-5 as a starter this season."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They will resume action on Sunday night when they visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.