NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Jazz Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Nuggets won by a score of 122-103 to improve to 10-7 in 17 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 10 points, one rebound, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 19 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook in 8 minutes of play against the Jazz:
7 Points
2/3 FG
1/1 3PT
5 Assists
1 Steal
+/- +12
Makes the game even easier for Jokic
Give Russ 6MOTY already 👀"
@Nuggets_Nation: "Russell Westbrook completely changed the complexion of this game. Helped that Utah was taking such poor care of the ball, but nonetheless Russ was huge."
@JKarrCinema "Does Russell Westbrook intimidate Jamal Murray? Because Russ deserves the start right now and Murray off the bench."
@russwestfacts: "This is so frustrating russ has been phenomenal in 8mins yet he hasnt played since the 7min mark in the 2nd. Quarter"
@4PFnel: "Westbrook is playing so much better than Murray bro give him more minutes"
@livmoods: "Start Russell Westbrook. At least for now. I’ve seen enough."
@JeremyB69994883: "people want Russell Westbrook to motivate Jamal Murray but I think it's the opposite effect and Jamal is actually intimidated by Russ play style. Russ really showing why Nikola wanted him on the team. Jamal in his own head and people thought it was MPJ moving but could be him"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday evening against the Clippers in Los Angeles.