NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Kings Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Sacramento Kings in California.
The Nuggets won by a score of 130-129 to improve to 14-10 in their first 24 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 8/13 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Beastbr00k0: "This is what happens when Russell Westbrook runs point with Jamal Murray at SG 🔥
Who’s stopping this Nuggets lineup? 👀🏆"
@qshironalberti3: "He’s been a better fit than I anticipated defensively"
@slappinwtomz: "Westbrook is hoopin with the nuggets fr"
@Doublecup_Mud: "Westbrook and Jokic playmaking together has been incredible.
They both pass the ball so well the defense is literally dazed and confused every time they come down the court."
@NorthSideCapper: "Russell Westbrook is still an above average NBA player when in the right situation.
He’s found himself in some unfortunate situations in recent years.
Man can ball."
@DuvalierJohnson: "Nuggets make a late run with a Westbrook finish at the rim, 3-pointer by Aaron Gordon and then Westbrook finds Jokic for a floater.
Denver leads 123-122 with 1:15 remaining in the game."
@aStrayPancake: "Really really good choice by Westbrook there. And on his last few teams, he'd have shot that, bc he didn't have Jokic to pass it down to in LA"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.