NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
The Nuggets won by a score of 127-102 to improve to 9-6 in their first 15 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 6/10 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to Westbrook's performance against his former team.
@BlockBetGG: "Russ' energy is just unmatched bro... what a beast"
@CoookedByRuss: "IT WAS WESTBROOKS FAULT RIGHT?!?"
@_therealjasper: "It’s great to see Westbrook’s revival with the Nuggets. Man got his swagger back"
@ASAP_CHizzy: "Russ Westbrook got generational hatred for the Lakers lol."
@Beastbr00k0: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK REVENGE GAME AGAINST THE LAKERS TONIGHT:
14 POINTS
6/10 FG (60%)
7 REBOUNDS
11 ASSISTS
2 STEALS
ALL IN 24 MINUTES
1of1
YEAR 17
NUGGETS WIN
LAKERS FANS BOOED RUSS ONLY FOR HIM TO COOK THEM AFTER 😭"
@beeksvybe: "Westbrook's revenge game against the Lakers was like watching a highlight reel: efficient, impactful, and a clear message - "I'm still that guy." Brodie for the win! 💪🏀"
@okgoalex: "Said Westbrook would be a great addition to Denver this offseason… starting to pan out'
Westbrook spent part of two seasons playing for the Lakers.
The 2017 MVP is in his 17th NBA season.
The Nuggets will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the New York Knicks.
They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.