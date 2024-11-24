NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Lakers Game

The Nuggets EASILY take down the Lakers on the road and move to 9-6 on the season:



Nikola Jokic:

🔹 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting

🔹 13 rebounds

🔹 8 assists



Russell Westbrook:

🔸 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting

🔸 7 rebounds

🔸 11 assists pic.twitter.com/riDTQFuU0q