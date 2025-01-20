NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Magic Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 113-100 (in Florida).
The Nuggets are now 26-16 in 42 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
2017 MVP Russell Westbrook finished the win with 12 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@den_shorts: "Westbrook has 5 turnovers but his ability to FORCE this team to play fast no matter what makes it so hard for the defense."
@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ done locked up Paolo 1v1 like 3 times tonight and will somehow not make all defense. Paolo is 6’10."
@JPOSU: "Russell Westbrook remembering how to finish at the rim this season is really remarkable. He was *so bad* at it the last couple season and I figured it was just an age regression and he was cooked."
@Tatianaclinares: "This Jokić and Westbrook connection will never get old!"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook x Nikola Jokic basketball chemistry is absolute cinema 🍿"
@CDan7el: "The Denver Nuggets are 16-5 with Russell Westbrook as the starter. Russ has been one of the best signings of this NBA season🔥"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday night when they return home to host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers in Denver.
Westbrook is in his first year with the Nuggets after signing with the franchise over the offseason.