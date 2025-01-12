NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
The Nuggets won by a score of 112-101 to improve to 23-15 in their first 38 games.
Russell Westbrook finished the win with 21 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Beastbr00k0: "We’re witnessing vintage Russell Westbrook right now 🍿
Russ is still that dude in Year 17 🔥"
@ayyrod_: "10-year contract extension for Russell Westbrook right now"
@TheWestbrookEra: "If Russ was still an 80% FT shooter it might’ve been over for the league again"
@russwestfacts: "He is 36 years old
In year 17
We have never seen another point guard in NBA history move like this that late into their career"
@BattleRapStats: "Nuggets record with Brodie as a starter is 13-4. Joker and Westbrook working magic together
Your 2025 comeback player of the year."
@SwipaCam: "Russell Westbrook Vs. the Dallas Mavericks
21 PTS
10 REBS
7 AST
2 BLKS
1 STL
10/15 2PT (66.7%)
1/3 FT (33.3%)
57.3% True Shooting
Game Changer"
@Landon_Diego: "Westbrook ruins nba games.. like what does he actually bring to the table still"
@JeremyNicolls: "The Chemistry between Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook is ridiculous. Especially in their first season together.
Future hall of fame players on the same page."
The Nuggets will play one more game against the Mavs on Tuesday (also in Dallas).
On the road, they have gone 11-8 in 19 games.