NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Nets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nuggets won (in overtime) by a score of 144-139 to improve to 2-2 in their first four games.
Russell Westbrook had his best game with the Nuggets.
He finished with 22 points, one rebound, five assists and one steal while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 21 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@hcsn1way: "When run Russell Westbrook your 2nd leading scorer you know the run is over man"
@SyedNBAblogs: "Russell Westbrook having one of his best games so far."
@xJTizzle_: "The Westbrook experience is such a roller coaster"
@trench_baby24: "Westbrook must've seen this tweet, he's got 22pts with 7 minutes left in the game vs the Nets right now"
ClutchPoints: "Russell Westbrook and Ziaire Williams were going back and forth after Russ scored 14 points in the second half.
Westbrook then missed the wide open dunk."
@TheRealAGE_: "Insane stint from Westbrook
In all ways imaginable 😂😂😂"
@joe_zee: "Westbrook really missed a wide open dunk? He’s washed"
@JaaiiMoneyy: "Westbrook scoring more points than Lebum James did last night 🚮😂"
@MileHighRachel: "Now THIS is the kind of Russell Westbrook the Nuggets need to see in the starter rest minutes. Dude is taking over.
22 points, 5 assists, 10-for-10 on FTs, and some big 3-point shots. He's currently the Nuggets leading scorer this game."
@Underdog__NBA: "Russell Westbrook, first 3 games as a Nugget: 17 total points
Russell Westbrook, tonight: 22 points and counting"
The Nuggets will now play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.