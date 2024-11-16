NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.
The Nuggets were without their best player (Nikola Jokic), and they lost by a score of 101-94 to fall to 7-4 in their first 11 games.
Russell Westbrook finished with five points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 2/8 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@JMurrayWrld: "They are not letting Westbrook play his role at all. Why is he the spot up shooter 💀"
@HeyThereMojo: "Russell Westbrook back to being garbage I see."
@samueljpark: "I hate to say it but you can’t take Westbrook out of that game especially with how Murray’s looked…"
@EastBayWarriors: "Westbrook in 2024 is rough. He’s really running around doing nothing 💔 time to be a Peloton instructor bro"
Ryan Blackburn: "Russ helped off so far over on that last possession that the weak side corner was wide open for three,
Denver's in the danger zone here. 1/12 from 3 in the 2nd half. Nobody playing well."
@mattcraine: "This is a perfect example of a game that Westbrook should have taken over and dominated and he's been garbage."
@ImpatienTourist: "Why are people so mean @ Westbrook???? I don't get it"
@chadmcclan18: "BRO WHY TF WHEN WE COME DOWN ON OFFENSE WESTBROOK DONT SET UP THE PLAY"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
Westbrook is in his first year playing for the Nuggets.