NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Pelicans Game

Russell Westbrook played 36 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ben Stinar

Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after fouling the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after fouling the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets played the New Orleans Pelicnas (in Louisiana).

The Nuggets won (in overtime) by a score of 132-129

Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points, five rebonuds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@Lebronin1: "I mean if he is a top 10 PG of all time like everyone says shouldn’t this be normal??"

@Investor_x1: "I miss peak westbrook. It's amazing to see him play like this again."

@jbondwagon: "Jokic needed Russ to put up 21-5-5 to beat Pelicans? Laughable 😹 "

