NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Pelicans Game
Russell Westbrook played 36 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets played the New Orleans Pelicnas (in Louisiana).
The Nuggets won (in overtime) by a score of 132-129
Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points, five rebonuds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Lebronin1: "I mean if he is a top 10 PG of all time like everyone says shouldn’t this be normal??"
@Investor_x1: "I miss peak westbrook. It's amazing to see him play like this again."
@jbondwagon: "Jokic needed Russ to put up 21-5-5 to beat Pelicans? Laughable 😹 "
