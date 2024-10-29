NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Nuggets had an incredible comeback to win (in overtime) by a score of 127-125.
Russell Westbrook finished his night with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@CDan7el: "Russell Westbrook's first victory as a Nugget, today he looked much better, Russ has to continue improving and by the way Jokic is the best player in the world🔥#MileHighBasketball"
@Inioluwa_xi: "Russell Westbrook needs to leave the basketball before the basketball leaves him"
@IshaanBhatta: "At this point I just want Russell Westbrook to retire just so he can protect his legacy. The last three seasons have been atrocious and have done some irrevocable damage to his legacy"
@Van_G23: "Russell Westbrook’s fall from superstar to at times the worst player to ever play the game will be studied for centuries"
@Shapalicious: "Besides the shooting and the awful decision making Russell Westbrook looks a lot better tonight—unfortunately those two things are petty important for the Nuggets…"
@TheWestWolfPod: "The Nuggets did not have a pulse. Fans and media didn't know what to say.... then Russell Westbrook lit a fire under the Nuggets, and they are back in this thing!"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.