NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 122-111 (in overtime).
Russell Westbrook finished with nine points, ten rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is 10-3 as a starter for the Denver Nuggets. Just an outstanding floor general and all-around defender once again.
Nuggets win in San Antonio 122-111"
@datboyjohnny420: "If you hate on Russell Westbrook at this point you’re just a clown. Minimum contract player giving way more value than what he’s getting"
@thatosegs: "Westbrook has to start for the nuggets man."
@NarrowGaming: "Westbrook's 3 point shot has pretty much disappeared in the last month. But if he can hit the ones that matter in the 4th quarter like he just did in this game, you can trust him on the court in crunch time"
@NewEraPatriots_: "Russell Westbrook it’s time to leave the game before the game leaves you"
@3ringNBA: "i’m glad to see Westbrook found a home in Denver. i hope he stays there for the rest of his career"
Skip Bayless: "Russell Westbrook just managed to airball a wide-open lay-in. No flat-footed dunk attempt. No back board. Just, from the side of the rim, shot the ball completely over it. Another extraordinary blunder for the first-ballot Hall of Famer."
@Beastbr00k0: "Westbrook’s middy used to be iconic. Tonight it secured him 22nd on the NBA All-Time scoring list 🔥
Russ now has 25,614 career points 🐐"
Following the Spurs, the Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Boston Celtics.