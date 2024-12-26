Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Suns Game

Russell Westbrook played 27 minutes against the Suns.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) lines up a three point basket attempt in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) lines up a three point basket attempt in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Phoneix Suns in Arizona.

The Nuggets lost by a score of 110-100 to fall to 16-12 in their first 28 games.

Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ won his minutes tonight by the way as a +3. Every other Nugget was in the negatives. Which means Russ won the game tonight and Denver lost."

@PesoStayFLY: "Why doesn’t Westbrook start over Jamal Murray ?"

Via BricksCenter: "The Nuggets are 11-11 when Jamal Murray starts.

They’re 6-1 when Westbrook starts 😳"

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.