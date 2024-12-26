NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Suns Game
Russell Westbrook played 27 minutes against the Suns.
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Phoneix Suns in Arizona.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 110-100 to fall to 16-12 in their first 28 games.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ won his minutes tonight by the way as a +3. Every other Nugget was in the negatives. Which means Russ won the game tonight and Denver lost."
@PesoStayFLY: "Why doesn’t Westbrook start over Jamal Murray ?"
Via BricksCenter: "The Nuggets are 11-11 when Jamal Murray starts.
They’re 6-1 when Westbrook starts 😳"
Published