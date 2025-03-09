Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Thunder Game

Russell Westbrook played 31 minutes against the Thunder.

Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets played the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

The Nuggets lost by a score of 127-103.

Russell Westbrook finished the loss with four points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 1/9 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Joel Lorenzi: "Russell Westbrook checks in in Oklahoma City."

@TheWestWolfPod: "Russ is the most unfairly officiated guard in the NBA, and it's been that way for years!"

@CB_2K: "ngl if u watch russ games its insane. dude is bad but good at the same time, never seen a dude go 1/10 and be a positive on the court"

@russwestfacts: "This is Russell Westbrooks 9th or 10th return back in OKC and each time he has gotten a standing ovation. Cheers louder than most players get on their first return.

No player has ever meant more to a franchise than Russell Westbrook has to Oklahoma City"

ClutchPoints: "Nuggets head coach Michael Malone got hit with a tech during a timeout after Russell Westbrook got hit across the face from Chet Holmgren on this play.

That would have been Holmgren's 6th foul.

Foul or no foul?"

@Beastbr00k0: "Hustle Westbrook is the best rebounding point guard of all time 🔥

Appreciate greatness 🐐"

MattBrooksNBA: "Phenomenal game from Russell Westbrook on the glass

11 boards off the bench"

@TheWestbrookEra: "I can’t lie Russ you can’t be getting mad when you 1-8 today. You should have played better."

@Tezzy2Icy: "What is Russell Westbrook supposed to do defensively if this is a foul"

Tony Jones: "The love affair between OKC fans and Russell Westbrook will never end.

Thunderous standing ovation for Russ as he enters. I mean, everyone in the arena on their feet....cool to witness"

The Nuggets dropped to 41-23 in 64 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his career with the Thunder.

