NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets played the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 127-103.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with four points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 1/9 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Joel Lorenzi: "Russell Westbrook checks in in Oklahoma City."
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russ is the most unfairly officiated guard in the NBA, and it's been that way for years!"
@CB_2K: "ngl if u watch russ games its insane. dude is bad but good at the same time, never seen a dude go 1/10 and be a positive on the court"
@russwestfacts: "This is Russell Westbrooks 9th or 10th return back in OKC and each time he has gotten a standing ovation. Cheers louder than most players get on their first return.
No player has ever meant more to a franchise than Russell Westbrook has to Oklahoma City"
ClutchPoints: "Nuggets head coach Michael Malone got hit with a tech during a timeout after Russell Westbrook got hit across the face from Chet Holmgren on this play.
That would have been Holmgren's 6th foul.
Foul or no foul?"
@Beastbr00k0: "Hustle Westbrook is the best rebounding point guard of all time 🔥
Appreciate greatness 🐐"
MattBrooksNBA: "Phenomenal game from Russell Westbrook on the glass
11 boards off the bench"
@TheWestbrookEra: "I can’t lie Russ you can’t be getting mad when you 1-8 today. You should have played better."
@Tezzy2Icy: "What is Russell Westbrook supposed to do defensively if this is a foul"
Tony Jones: "The love affair between OKC fans and Russell Westbrook will never end.
Thunderous standing ovation for Russ as he enters. I mean, everyone in the arena on their feet....cool to witness"
The Nuggets dropped to 41-23 in 64 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his career with the Thunder.