NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 119-116 to fall to 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with five points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 1/8 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to Westbrook's performance.
@obeyquis: "Russell Westbrook being employed to play basketball still is insane"
@SkyedOKC: "watch Russell Westbrook be the first one there to defend his teammate man.. how can anyone hate this guy"
@crimcardinal: "Russell Westbrook singlehandedly is the reason why Denver is losing games"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is doing a lot of little things in the 4th. I am very happy he, as always, is finding ways to contribute in a big way."
@thenamesvinny: "Nuggets need to cut Russell Westbrook immediately. It’s embarrassing watching him try to play basketball"
@HiNoteee: "It might be time for Russell Westbrook to retire. He still can’t shoot, his finishing at the rim is subpar, his handles are some of the worst in the league, he’s poor at the free-throw line, and he’s highly turnover-prone.
When you aren’t effective in any way anymore, it’s over."
@JaIenWilsonMuse: "Russell Westbrook is one of the best teammates to have on ur side he gonna back his guys at every step"
The Nuggets will resume action on Saturday evening when they host the Utah Jazz in Denver.