NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Trail Blazers Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 126-124 to fall to 14-10 in their first 24 games of the season.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@DOC323123: "Westbrook just let Simons get a straight line drive for a layup 😂😂😂 "
@RussFcb: "Westbrook left handed HEE HEE dart to Jokic, what a pass 😮💨 "
@43zlawiklerice: "Turns out, not only the experiment with trying out with Westbrook because it "might be a good fit" worked great, but I'm willing to say it was a necessity. Without him, these Nuggets would probably be sitting with a negative score and out of play-in zone right now. Embarrassing."
@Way2FengShui: "Jamal Murray is being outplayed by Russell Westbrook and it’s not even close."
@richmclovin2: "Russell Westbrook should be a permanent starter for the Denver Nuggets."
@NBABlackburn: "I appreciate Malone making a rotation change to get Tyson in there. Just more size and energy. Westbrook being a leader too."
@kejimicheal: "Y’all disrespected Westbrook for nothing over the years.
Man’s still a great piece of any squad.
Glad to see him thriving again.
King of Triple-Doubles."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
Westbrook is in his first year playing for Denver after spending last season with the LA Clippers.