NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Wizards Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Washington Wizards (in Washington, D.C.).
Russell Westbrook got the start since Jamal Murray was ruled out with a Hamstring injury.
That said, the Nuggets lost by a score of 122-113.
Westbrook finished his night with seven points, ten rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and one block while shooting 3/6 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russ stops Poole for 3 straight possessions. Result..... he asks for a screen to get Russ off of him. The sign of defensive respect."
@Cameronn05: "I know it crazy because the max contracts but Joker Gordon Watson Braun Westbrook only players I would look to keep if im Denver"
@Thirst22: "Westbrook needs to start over Jamal Murray"
@myhappymustache: "Promise you they gonna find a way to blame this on Russell Westbrook"
@BigBoss_Dinero: "Russell Westbrook gon make sure he get his stats for the game no matter if the team lose"
@plainhateful: "can westbrook retire."
@twyerstop: "Why are Jokic and Westbrook the only ones on the nuggets getting boards? SNATCH the ball ??"
@rtreywrld: "Westbrook and Strawther both not giving the ball to Joker last 2 possessions. Losers"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday when they travel to Atlanta for a showdown with Trae Young and the Hawks.
With the loss to the Wizards, they dropped to 11-10 in their first 21 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.