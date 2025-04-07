NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Pacers-Nuggets Game
On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Indiana Pacers (at home).
The Nuggets lost by a score of 125-120.
Russell Westbrook finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@ESPNNBA: "Russell Westbrook ran into a young fan at the Pacers-Nuggets game.
Everyone was okay."
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook is 36 years of age and can still bully any guard in the league 🍿"
@jokicworld: "The worst day of my whole life was when we signed with Westbrook"
@snapshow06: "Somehow this loss gone be Westbrook fault"
@JimboJumb0: "Westbrook is genuinely such an awful and losing player"
@iamsancit: "There's no reason Westbrook should be playing the last 5 minutes of a close game if coach Malone is a serious coach. Wasting Jokic years."
@DatManJB: "Russell Westbrook with 23 minutes Jokic with 40. Theirs your issue. Russ and Jokic GOTTA start together RUSS offloads the pressure for JOKIC see how many times we're all staring at Jokic instead of the whole game cuz of Iso? WE CANT WIN ISO BALL TRUST ME IVE SEEN IT"
@PetersenWill: "I’m out of words for the Nuggets. Down two & they don’t even get a shot off because no one moves. It wasn’t a good pass, but of course Russell Westbrook is involved. Just absolutely spiraling toward the play-in and massive changes this offseason. Everyone but Jokic could be gone."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in 79 games.
They have lost four in a row.