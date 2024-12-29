NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Pistons-Nuggets Game
Russell Westbrook played 30 minutes against the Pistons.
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Detroit Pistons (at home) in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 134-121 to improve to 17-13 in their first 30 games of the season.
Russell Westbrook finished with eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 4/6 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@_lordfarhan: "Westbrook tries WAY too hard"
@TylerLam04: "TAKE CARE OF THE BALL WESTBROOK"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Published