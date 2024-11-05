NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Raptors-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Toronto Raptors in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 121-119 to improve to 4-3 in their first seven games.
Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The 2017 MVP had one of his best games as a member of the Nuggets.
Via The NBA: "FANTASTIC defense from Russ to seal the W for Denver!"
Many NBA fans reacted on social media.
StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook has the 9th most games off the bench in NBA history with:
20+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST"
@FeelLikeGhetti: "Russell Westbrook is an ELITE on ball defender and don’t let anybody tell you otherwise"
@graceofthecurls: "Russell Westbrook has instilled a feral energy in the younger Nuggets and I am loving it"
Matt Brooks: "Love this high step-up screen that DeAndre Jordan sets, giving Russell Westbrook a full runway to get to the rim.
Great finish from Russ. Still so fast in the open court."
@PensareBBall: "Russell Westbrook with the worst flop in NBA history. And the refs fell for it. 🤡🤡🤡"
@waltdenver: "Russell Westbrook may still be the most athletic guy on the court but he plays basketball like he’s wearing oven mitts"
@NBABlackburn: "Very good Russell Westbrook game to this point."
@ay_tenm: "I LOVE RUSSELL WESTBROOK ON MY TEAM!!!!!!!! Let's GOOOOOOOOOOOO"
Following the Raptors, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first playing for the Nuggets).
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Lakers, Clippers, Wizards, Thunder and Rockets.