NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Rockets-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Houston Rockets in Colorado.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 128-108 to fall to 24-16 in their first 40 games.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 17 points, four rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Via The Athletic: "Russell Westbrook passes Vince Carter for 21st on the all-time scoring list with 25,730 points 🔥"
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@JokesUp77: "Russell Westbrook either has a phenomenal game or he does nothing at all 😵💫"
Bennett Durando: "Rough start for Russell Westbrook tonight. Four early turnovers against an elite Houston defense."
@RowdyMaya: "Russell Westbrook is hilarious, how can anyone hate him?"
@hvnathletics: "Russell Westbrook's effectiveness will determine how far the Nuggets go in the Playoffs. He is THAT important for them."
@Dihteyls: "It’s dope hearing Russell Westbrook moving up these all time list.. rebounds assist and scoring and still active and healthy to move up them"
@SwipaCam: "Russell Westbrook has FIVE turnovers in seven minutes. He's going out right now."
@shellynorr: "Dillon Brooks guarding Russell Westbrook is insane potential for chaos."
The Nuggets will resume action on Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
Westbrook is in his first year playing for the Nuggets.
He is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field in 40 games.