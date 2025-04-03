NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Spurs-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets played the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
The Nuggets lost by a score of 113-106.
Russell Westbrook finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@_jhonmarkjr: "2 straight games for the Nuggets where Westbrook had a good game for the first 3 quarters then completely becomes an idiot in the most crucial/clutch moments of the game💀😭"
@Lilmikyb: "Westbrook another disaster class in the final minutes after having a decent game"
@HeroKiddo72: "Mike Malone should be fired staying with Russell Westbrook. It’s terrible. Put the ball in Pickett’s hand."
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook after 3 quarters against the Spurs:
30 Points
10 Rebounds
6 Assists
2 Steals
The apology better be as loud as the disrespect"
Will Petersen: "Looked like we might get a Russell Westbrook redemption game, but he was brutal those last five minutes. However, you can’t read too much into a night the Nuggets basically told us they didn’t care about winning."
@DylanSMitchell: "Russell Westbrook shouldn’t see another minute as a Nugget. Give his minutes to Pickett. Between last night and his decision making in the 4th tonight he’s blown back to back games."
@RealSCrociata: "If Russell Westbrook's name was Bones Hyland, the Nuggets would've benched him already."
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 47-30 in 77 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.