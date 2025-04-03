Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Spurs-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 40 minutes against the Spurs.

Ben Stinar

Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) interacts with a fan before a game the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets played the San Antonio Spurs (at home).

The Nuggets lost by a score of 113-106.

Russell Westbrook finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@_jhonmarkjr: "2 straight games for the Nuggets where Westbrook had a good game for the first 3 quarters then completely becomes an idiot in the most crucial/clutch moments of the game💀😭"

@Lilmikyb: "Westbrook another disaster class in the final minutes after having a decent game"

@HeroKiddo72: "Mike Malone should be fired staying with Russell Westbrook. It’s terrible. Put the ball in Pickett’s hand."

@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook after 3 quarters against the Spurs:

30 Points
10 Rebounds
6 Assists
2 Steals

The apology better be as loud as the disrespect"

Will Petersen: "Looked like we might get a Russell Westbrook redemption game, but he was brutal those last five minutes. However, you can’t read too much into a night the Nuggets basically told us they didn’t care about winning."

@DylanSMitchell: "Russell Westbrook shouldn’t see another minute as a Nugget. Give his minutes to Pickett. Between last night and his decision making in the 4th tonight he’s blown back to back games."

@RealSCrociata: "If Russell Westbrook's name was Bones Hyland, the Nuggets would've benched him already."

Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 47-30 in 77 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

