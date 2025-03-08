NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Suns-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 149-141 (in overtime).
Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@MikesMajorTakes: "Westbrook changing the game again tonight… as a matter of fact the whole team is playing with some high intensity and effort so far and it’s fun to watch."
@A4chitecht: "The Russell Westbrook career turn around with Denver this year has been so fun to watch. Dude is bringing the electricity
Nuggets/Suns"
Beastbrook: "Westbrook 3 buckets in 1 minute 🍿"
@Fullcourtpass: "Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook 👀"
@superboyCXIV: "Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic bro, crazy"
@nmzhoops: "Russell Westbrook sees the Suns and turns into a different player.
Even broke out the stop on a dime elbow pull up in transition.
A perfect 3 for 3 from the field to start."
@Tatianaclinares: "Russell Westbrook bodied him"
@MrBuckBuckNBA: "Russell Westbrook with back-to-back buckets after a careless possession by the Suns"
With the win, the Nuggets improved to 40-22 in 62 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have won two straight games and will now visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon.
Westbrook came into the night with averages of 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field.