Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Suns-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 25 minutes against the Suns.

Ben Stinar

Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) celebrates after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) celebrates after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets blew out Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 117-90 (at home in Denver).

Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.

Many fans on social media reacted to his performance.

@InRussWeTrust04: "Russell Westbrook vs the suns

11 points
5 rebounds
7 assists
2 steals

Nuggets are now 6-1 with Russ as a starter"

@JeremyNicolls: "Russell Westbrook stealing the pass from Kevin Durant and dunking it was just beautiful to watch."

@TheWestWolfPod: "The start of this 3rd Quarter is EXACTLY why you should permanently start Russell Westbrook!"

@TheWestbrookEra: "KD woke Russ up thank you Mr KD"

@AndrewDBailey: "If, by the end of this season, just one or two Nuggets pick up some fraction of Russell Westbrook’s energy and desire to win, his contract will have been well worth it."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.