NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Suns-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets blew out Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 117-90 (at home in Denver).
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many fans on social media reacted to his performance.
@InRussWeTrust04: "Russell Westbrook vs the suns
11 points
5 rebounds
7 assists
2 steals
Nuggets are now 6-1 with Russ as a starter"
@JeremyNicolls: "Russell Westbrook stealing the pass from Kevin Durant and dunking it was just beautiful to watch."
@TheWestWolfPod: "The start of this 3rd Quarter is EXACTLY why you should permanently start Russell Westbrook!"
@TheWestbrookEra: "KD woke Russ up thank you Mr KD"
@AndrewDBailey: "If, by the end of this season, just one or two Nuggets pick up some fraction of Russell Westbrook’s energy and desire to win, his contract will have been well worth it."