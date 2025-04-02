Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 38 minutes against the Timberwolves.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena.
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).

The Nuggets lost (in double-overtime) by a score of 140-139.

Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 4/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@FeelLikeDrew: "When the Nuggets went up 9, they should’ve immediately subbed out Westbrook. That was the game right there"

@rtreywrld: "Westbrook is just so bad man no shooting touch whatsoever"

@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook (6’3 Point Guard) BLOCK on Rudy Gobert (7’1 Center) 🍿🔥

Show me another point guard doing that. You can’t 😤"

@Wolvesmuse: "Russell Westbrook is HORRIBLE"

@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ hates Gobert bro lmfao"

NBA
Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) as center DeAndre Jordan (6) and guard Christian Braun (0) defend in the second quarter at Ball Arena.

Jon Krawczynski: "Wow has Westbrook been bad."

@philfanacc: "I mean wow Russell Westbrook amazes me everytime I watch him"

@KingOLandBaby: "When Westbrook gets others going, this team is unstoppable"

@ZRegelin: "Westbrook may have lost the Nuggets fanbase with that sequence😅""

@bballbreakdown: "Lmao, you won't believe this sequence. But covering Russ for his whole career, it's not necessarily surprising"

With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 47-29 in 76 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

