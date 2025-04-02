NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
The Nuggets lost (in double-overtime) by a score of 140-139.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 4/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@FeelLikeDrew: "When the Nuggets went up 9, they should’ve immediately subbed out Westbrook. That was the game right there"
@rtreywrld: "Westbrook is just so bad man no shooting touch whatsoever"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook (6’3 Point Guard) BLOCK on Rudy Gobert (7’1 Center) 🍿🔥
Show me another point guard doing that. You can’t 😤"
@Wolvesmuse: "Russell Westbrook is HORRIBLE"
@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ hates Gobert bro lmfao"
Jon Krawczynski: "Wow has Westbrook been bad."
@philfanacc: "I mean wow Russell Westbrook amazes me everytime I watch him"
@KingOLandBaby: "When Westbrook gets others going, this team is unstoppable"
@ZRegelin: "Westbrook may have lost the Nuggets fanbase with that sequence😅""
@bballbreakdown: "Lmao, you won't believe this sequence. But covering Russ for his whole career, it's not necessarily surprising"
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 47-29 in 76 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.