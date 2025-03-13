NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets lost (at home) to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 115-95.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 8/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@JeremyNicolls: "Jokic and Westbrook have been the only bright spots for the Nuggets tonight.
Everyone else…."
@Hollywood_Dre: "When Westbrook makes the most threes on your team for that game you know the team shot horrible"
@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ got 2 shots in the second half lmaoo Denver don’t even try to pretend that they value him"
@JokicNuggs: "They'll never make me hate you Russell Westbrook."
@Beastbr00k0: "Westbrook and Jokic against the Timberwolves tonight
Russ:
19 points (67% FG)
4 rebounds
3 assists
3 steals
Jokic:
34 points (57% FG)
8 rebounds
4 assists
Combined for 53 points. Not enough to win because no one else on the Nuggets showed up"
@ReggieWilsonTV: "Nuggets Russell Westbrook is the best Russell Westbrook we've seen in years."
@FeelLikeRuss: "Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic combined for 38 points in the first half. Russ with 17 & Joker with 21. 17/25 FG (68%)
Rest of team: 10 points 3/22 FG (14%)"
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 42-24 in 66 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are 22-10 in the 32 games they have played on their home floor.