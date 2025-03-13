Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 33 minutes against the Timberwolves.

Nov 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets lost (at home) to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 115-95.

Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 8/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@JeremyNicolls: "Jokic and Westbrook have been the only bright spots for the Nuggets tonight.

Everyone else…."

@Hollywood_Dre: "When Westbrook makes the most threes on your team for that game you know the team shot horrible"

@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ got 2 shots in the second half lmaoo Denver don’t even try to pretend that they value him"

@JokicNuggs: "They'll never make me hate you Russell Westbrook."

@Beastbr00k0: "Westbrook and Jokic against the Timberwolves tonight

Russ:

19 points (67% FG)
4 rebounds
3 assists
3 steals

Jokic:

34 points (57% FG)
8 rebounds
4 assists

Combined for 53 points. Not enough to win because no one else on the Nuggets showed up"

@ReggieWilsonTV: "Nuggets Russell Westbrook is the best Russell Westbrook we've seen in years."

@FeelLikeRuss: "Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic combined for 38 points in the first half. Russ with 17 & Joker with 21. 17/25 FG (68%)

Rest of team: 10 points 3/22 FG (14%)"

NBA
Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 42-24 in 66 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 22-10 in the 32 games they have played on their home floor.

