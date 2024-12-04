NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Warriors-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Golden State Warriors (at home) in Colorado.
The Nuggets won by a score of 119-115.
Russell Westbrook finished his night with seven points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 3/7 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Beastbr00k0: "2024 Russell Westbrook is the most underrated playmaker in the NBA 😤"
@TheWestWolfPod: "I have no explanation for how Russell Westbrook is being used. I'm with you Russ fans. I dont understand at all. However, Denver, please just win the game. Warriors have been struggling worse than the Nuggets. Gotta have this one."
@MattBrooksNBA: "Russell Westbrook has been such a stabilizer for the Nuggets this year
(Peyton Watson is now 12-of-25 [48%] from the corners now, btw)"
@Cameronn05: "Westbrook possibly just won them boys this game, he can guard man I don’t know why people keep trying him"
@russwestfacts: "Russell westbrook has done more in 7mins than jamal has in 10mins
Why is russ not playing more"
@s_helwick: "The hustle by Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun for 50/50 balls in the closing sequences of this game was mindblowing. There is so much dog in this Nuggets team."
@Chandlerchann: "Russel Westbrook being a benchwarmer who can’t put up 5 points in a half just doesn’t sit right man."
The Nuggets improved to 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.