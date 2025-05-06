NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 121-119 to take a 1-0 lead.
Russell Westbrook finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestbrookEra: "Ppl tried to convince y’all Russ wasn’t a playoff performer and that was the funny part"
Joel Moran: "Russell Westbrook has been so damn good in these playoffs. I wish we got the Jokic-Russ pairing sooner because its one of the best fits of his career"
@ChampagnephiIII: "Westbrook made huge plays this game"
@JayMoneyIsMoney: 'If I’m the coach, Westbrook wouldn’t shoot another 3 pointer in his career"
@Beastbr00k0: "This is Russell Westbrook’s 9th return back in OKC and every single time he has received a standing ovation. Cheers louder than any other player get in their first return.
No player has ever meant more to a franchise than Russ has to Oklahoma City."
Justin Russo: "Russell Westbrook missed the 3 tonight that he didn't miss in Game 1 against the Clippers."
@gifdsports: "Counting on Westbrook to try to get a game-winning shot in 2025 is tragic"
@MrRon9: "Is this the Westbrook Revenge Tour??? Lol"
@ill_Bill_85: "Westbrook should not be allowed to shoot under 7 minutes in a game"
@BiscSport23: "Playoff Westbrook has been amazing crazy how he gets no credit at all for this run he’s having"
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night.