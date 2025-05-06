Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Thunder Game

Russell Westbrook played 30 minutes against the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The Nuggets won by a score of 121-119 to take a 1-0 lead.

Russell Westbrook finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@TheWestbrookEra: "Ppl tried to convince y’all Russ wasn’t a playoff performer and that was the funny part"

Joel Moran: "Russell Westbrook has been so damn good in these playoffs. I wish we got the Jokic-Russ pairing sooner because its one of the best fits of his career"

@ChampagnephiIII: "Westbrook made huge plays this game"

@JayMoneyIsMoney: 'If I’m the coach, Westbrook wouldn’t shoot another 3 pointer in his career"

@Beastbr00k0: "This is Russell Westbrook’s 9th return back in OKC and every single time he has received a standing ovation. Cheers louder than any other player get in their first return.

No player has ever meant more to a franchise than Russ has to Oklahoma City."

Justin Russo: "Russell Westbrook missed the 3 tonight that he didn't miss in Game 1 against the Clippers."

@gifdsports: "Counting on Westbrook to try to get a game-winning shot in 2025 is tragic"

@MrRon9: "Is this the Westbrook Revenge Tour??? Lol"

@ill_Bill_85: "Westbrook should not be allowed to shoot under 7 minutes in a game"

@BiscSport23: "Playoff Westbrook has been amazing crazy how he gets no credit at all for this run he’s having"

NBA
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.