NBA Fans React To San Antonio Spurs And Sacramento Kings Trade
Jalen McDaniels is coming off his fifth year in the NBA.
After appearing in 50 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, he was sent to the Sacramento Kings in an offseason trade.
However, McDaniels will not play for the Kings, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he has now been traded to the San Antonio Spurs (who will waive him).
Many NBA fans reacted to the trade on social media.
Via @RaptorsShaq: "So basically it cost the Kings 3 seconds and Davion Mitchell to get off Vezenkov's contract (he later agreed to a zero $ buyout from the Raps😂)"
Via @MrDameTime: "Remember people telling me he was better then Matisse"
Via @sig_50: "Jalen McDaniels is an intriguing name to hit the market at this time. I’m not sure he’d have much opportunity to reacquire a main NBA-contract, but McDaniels could very well be a “stash” option on somebody’s NBAGL-Affiliate.
I’d expect a team could extend a tryout/Exhibit-10:"
ESPN's Bobby Marks added: "McDaniels is on an expiring $4.7M contract.
San Antonio has the $8M room mid-level exception to acquire him."
Via @213clipset: "Arguably the worst itl last season but was good in 2023. Worth a roster spot over Amir or PJ"
Via @NotSergee: "Traded and waived is nasty work"
Via @ogchabzo: "he's out the league man tuff"
Via @SixthManJake: "LMAOOOOO I feel so bad for him man"
The former Washington star has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to the Raptors).