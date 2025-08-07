NBA Fans React To San Antonio Spurs Signing 4-Year Player

Fastbreak

The San Antonio Spurs have signed Micah Potter.

Mar 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Micah Potter appeard in 38 games (ten starts) for the Utah Jazz during the 2024-25 season.

He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range.

According to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot (h/t HoopsHype), the San Antonio Spurs have now signed Potter.

Via Garcia: "The Spurs have signed Micah Potter to a contract.

Likely a training camp deal.

Roster now with 18 players.

3 spots left for training camp."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@WembyToSpurs: "brian wright and stretch bigs"

@forceawaker1991: "Welcome too Austin spurs !!"

David J. Smith: "Nice to see Micah Potter land somewhere, though he'll still need to make the roster. Reunited with Kelly Olynyk for now."

@SpursReporter: "The Spurs have signed 6’10” stretch big Micah Potter to a training camp deal, adding frontcourt depth with shooting upside.

Potter has flashed in the G League (14.5 PTS, 8 REB, nearly 2 threes per game) and held his own in limited NBA minutes with Utah. A realistic goal might be for him to earn a regular or G League spot as a floor-spacing big who can rebound and pass."

@JeffGSpursZone: "ICYMI: Spurs have signed 6-10 stretch big Micah Potter to a training camp deal, adds frontcourt depth with shooting

G League 14.5 ppg, 8 rbs and played with Jazz. Likely will go to Austin Spurs #nba #porvida #sanantonio 👇"

Apr 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) finishes with a dunk after receiving a pass from guard Svi Mykhailiuk (19) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Potter has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons over four seasons in the NBA.

