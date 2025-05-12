Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Scottie Pippen's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Scottie Pippen is among the 50 best players in NBA history.

He helped the Chicago Bulls win six NBA Championships over an 11-year period.

On Sunday, Pippen made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to the women who gave us life, love, and the will to fight through anything. Y’all are the real MVPs. Thank you, Mama."

Many fans commented on Pippen's post.

@spring20401982: "🔥 the mother of Scottie Pippen how awesome is that? All mothers are special and awesome and miraculous for what they go through birthing a child.so can we say a mother who birth a legend a Hall of Famer two time Olympian one of the greatest of all time,that’s red carpet happy Mother’s Day"

@ccarter6_: "Happy Mother’s Day to your mother. I met you years ago - Quarter Note😊"

@jamesweston4_: "Thanks for representing all the Mother’s on that day,my brother and favorite basketball player!👍"

@bhammonds_63: "What a blessing to still have your mom 👑"

@laurence.delgado: "Great woman!! I read it today in the book!! The best for her!"

@ema_chisambi: "Happy Mother’s Day you look alike King Pippen 💙♾️"

Pippen spent 17 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets (and Bulls).

His career averages were 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 games.

Despite last played during the 2004 season, Pippen has 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

