NBA Fans React To Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Performance In Grizzlies-76ers Game
On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 124-107 to improve to 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
Scotty Pippen Jr. had a fantastic game, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds 13 assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Ja Morant & Scotty Pippen Jr have each recorded 10+ AST in the same game twice this season.
The most games by a duo in franchise history."
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
Shawn Coleman: "Correction from previous tweet: Ja and Scotty Pippen Jr scored or assisted on 48 of the Grizzlies 59 first half points.
Original point still stands, Pippen Jr and Morant are emerging as one of the best 1-2 pg combos in league."
@CREAMYCOLE_: "Was told Zach Kleiman didn’t care about winning cause he signed Scotty Pippen Jr lmao"
@drivesIowly: "This is the second time this season that both Ja Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr have recorded double digit assists in the same game
Best PG duo in the NBA methinks"
@VinceGGCentral: "Scotty Pippen Jr is THE best back up PG in the league"
StatMuse: "Scotty Pippen Jr tonight:
13 assists
2 turnovers
Joins Ja Morant in the top 5 for assists this season."
@LakerCentral365: "Scottie Pippen Jr and Jay Huff looking like legit rotation players. 🤦🏾♂️"
@MrColes5: "Scottie Pippen Jr been hooping, being Ja’s backup might be a good spot cause it should keep Ja fresh"
The Grizzlies will play their next game on Monday against the Nets in Brooklyn.