Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sent out a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes off the court after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans after game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes off the court after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans after game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most popular (and best) players in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is coming off a sensational season where he averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

The former Kentucky star has 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, he made a post to Instagram that had over 260,000 in less than ten hours.

Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "when is the last time you put yourself first?"

A lot of fans reacted in the comments.

Swish Cultures: "Shai butta 🧈 caption a bar 💯"

Soccer star Vinicius Jr.: "My g!!!!"

@uk_13_: "Ares got infinite aura"

Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander: "Ares on his 4th month out here and already color coordinating his eyes to his vest….. the game will never be the same"

@luke.monaco: "2025 Kia NBA MVP"

@therealctbjosh: "Win us a ring this year my glorious king 👑"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

@_umersandhu_: "I would call u Shaikspeare but that boy don’t play write 🤧"

@dylan.dngpnya: "felt the aura before i even unlocked my phone"

Thunder player Jaylin Williams: "nah, nephew already puttin fits on"

Trae Young, Chet Holmgren, RJ Barrett, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Jordan Clarkson, Alex Caruso and Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the NBA players to like the post.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a basket in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Thunder finished last season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.