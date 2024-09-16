NBA Fans React To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Post
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most popular (and best) players in the NBA.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is coming off a sensational season where he averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The former Kentucky star has 3.4 million followers on Instagram.
On Sunday, he made a post to Instagram that had over 260,000 in less than ten hours.
Gilgeous-Alexander captioned his post: "when is the last time you put yourself first?"
A lot of fans reacted in the comments.
Swish Cultures: "Shai butta 🧈 caption a bar 💯"
Soccer star Vinicius Jr.: "My g!!!!"
@uk_13_: "Ares got infinite aura"
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander: "Ares on his 4th month out here and already color coordinating his eyes to his vest….. the game will never be the same"
@luke.monaco: "2025 Kia NBA MVP"
@therealctbjosh: "Win us a ring this year my glorious king 👑"
@_umersandhu_: "I would call u Shaikspeare but that boy don’t play write 🤧"
@dylan.dngpnya: "felt the aura before i even unlocked my phone"
Thunder player Jaylin Williams: "nah, nephew already puttin fits on"
Trae Young, Chet Holmgren, RJ Barrett, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Jordan Clarkson, Alex Caruso and Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the NBA players to like the post.
The Thunder finished last season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.